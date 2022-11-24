Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $29.92 or 0.00180590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

