Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.99

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.99 and last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 4289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.78.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.72. The company has a market cap of C$260.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director John Davidson Martin Wood bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,000.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

