Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

HALL opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

