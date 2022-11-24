Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haleon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get Haleon alerts:

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Haleon from GBX 347 ($4.10) to GBX 298 ($3.52) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Haleon

NYSE HLN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Haleon has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $403,000.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.