Guess’, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess’ Stock Up 1.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guess’ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.