Guardian Capital LP Sells 497 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.25.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 831,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,989. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.