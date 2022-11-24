Guardian Capital LP Has $4.57 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,579. The firm has a market cap of $254.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $171.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.