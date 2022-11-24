Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.13. 2,172,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

