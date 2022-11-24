Guardian Capital LP Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,426 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $266.61. 376,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,194. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

