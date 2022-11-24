Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,329,000 after purchasing an additional 618,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,284,000 after buying an additional 426,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,175. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.