Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,325 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 3,139,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,771,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

