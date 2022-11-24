Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 958,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.