Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

