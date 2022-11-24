Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.58% of Group 1 Automotive worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 329.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $190.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

