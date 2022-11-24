Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $237.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

