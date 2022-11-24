Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,194 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

