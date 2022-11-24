Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 86,251 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 296.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

