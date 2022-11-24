Greenleaf Trust Purchases 242 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

RRX opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

