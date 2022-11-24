Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,339 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

