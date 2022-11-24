Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 106.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

