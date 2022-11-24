Greenleaf Trust Invests $746,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.40 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.