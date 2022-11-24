Greenleaf Trust Has $652,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

