Greenleaf Trust Has $605,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

