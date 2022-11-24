Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Masco were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.