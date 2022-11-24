Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

