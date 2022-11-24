Greenleaf Trust Acquires 242 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

