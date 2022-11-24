Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,743 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

