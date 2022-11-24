Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,143 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,682,000 after buying an additional 945,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

NYSE TTE opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

