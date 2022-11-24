Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avnet worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 72.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 219,184 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

