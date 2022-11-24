Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $25,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

