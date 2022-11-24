Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 61,370 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,370 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of First Solar worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $169.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

