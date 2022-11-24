Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 157,400 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

