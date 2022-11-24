Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,166,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,026,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,371,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $1,667,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 140.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,124,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,242,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 710.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

