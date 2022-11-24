Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of VFC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

