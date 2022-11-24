Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of DISH Network worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

