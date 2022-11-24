Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 2,499 shares of company stock worth $59,929 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

