Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Down 41.9%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating) shares fell 41.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Global Gold Trading Down 41.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About Global Gold

(Get Rating)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.