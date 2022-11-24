Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.28. Glencore shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 371,981 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.00.

Glencore Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore Dividend Announcement

About Glencore

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

