Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 195.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $8,279,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,246,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,832,000 after purchasing an additional 107,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

