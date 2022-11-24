George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$204.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$203.00 to C$204.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$183.83.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

WN stock opened at C$165.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$166.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$148.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$151.19. The stock has a market cap of C$24.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.