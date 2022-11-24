General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 20,019 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.78 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.