General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

GD stock opened at $252.29 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

