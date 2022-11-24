Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00012879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $21.58 million and $6.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo was founded by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang in 2014 under the name Antshares. The original source code was published to GitHub in July 2015 and the MainNet subsequently launched in October 2016.In 2017, Antshares was rebranded to Neo as it implemented Smart Contracts 2.0. It underwent aggressive global expansion as hundreds of new developers poured onto the blockchain. Neo leadership began distributing NEO token rewards to groups and individuals that contributed to the growth of the Neo platform. Some of the earliest groups to join Neo included COZ, NeoEconoLabs, and O3 Labs.In 2021, Neo is being upgraded to version 3.0, known as N3. As a project that began in June 2018, the N3 upgrade represents the biggest advancement in Neo’s history. It is aimed at bringing the first all-in-one blockchain development experience to the industry, packed with powerful native features such as distributed storage, oracles, and name services. Neo N3 also boasts a simpler and more modular architecture than its predecessors, along with improved governance and economic model.Neo is an open-source community-driven blockchain platform.A feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Neo enables developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the Next-Gen Internet.The Neo network charges GAS for the operation and storage of tokens and smart contracts, preventing the abuse of node resources. System fees are burned, while network fees are redistributed to consensus nodes, creating an economic incentive for their services.The minimum unit of GAS is 0.00000001. There is no NEO staking required in order to claim GAS tokens. Most Neo wallets will include a claim function, allowing you to collect your GAS with the click of a button. Please be aware that some exchanges distribute GAS to users that hold NEO on their platform, and others do not.The largest portion of GAS is distributed to voters as a reward for playing an active role in network governance. NEO holders will need to ensure they choose a wallet that supports voting if they wish to participate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

