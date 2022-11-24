GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.84.

GAP Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GPS opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GAP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

