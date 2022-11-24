GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Down 33.3%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 14 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Further Reading

