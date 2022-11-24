FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for American Woodmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.22. The consensus estimate for American Woodmark’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

