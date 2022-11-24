FY2023 EPS Estimates for AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Boosted by Analyst

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AO World in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AO World’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AO World’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

AOWDF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AO World from GBX 40 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AO World in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

