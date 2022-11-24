FY2022 EPS Estimates for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Increased by Analyst

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for VolitionRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNRX. Aegis cut their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
In related news, insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $259,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,195. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
