FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut by HC Wainwright

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevena in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.25). The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($8.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Trevena Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.