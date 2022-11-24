FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Cut by HC Wainwright

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevena in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.25). The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($8.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Shares of TRVN opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Trevena has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.