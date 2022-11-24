FY2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy producer will earn $14.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

NYSE COP opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

